Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.63.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.46. 186,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,546. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$9.15 and a one year high of C$27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

