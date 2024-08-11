BITICA COIN (BDCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.48 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,876.31 or 0.98164254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

