BitShares Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $79,900.70 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.