Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.04 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $283.17 or 0.00483091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $70.95 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,207,313 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,202,910. The last known price of Bittensor is 305.3167745 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $53,487,545.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

