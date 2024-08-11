BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $712.09 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $712.09 million and $17.62 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

