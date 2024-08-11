BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.78.

BL stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.61, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in BlackLine by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 65.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 229,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

