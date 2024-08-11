BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.22. 80,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

