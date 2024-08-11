BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. BlackSky Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

BKSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,062. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

