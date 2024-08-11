Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $225.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.86). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.88), with a volume of 10,499 shares.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225. The firm has a market cap of £174.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Blancco Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.