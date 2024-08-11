Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 9,401,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

