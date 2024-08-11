Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OBDC. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 435,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

