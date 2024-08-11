Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 1,417,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,936. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

Free Report

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

