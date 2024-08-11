Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $4,035,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.8 %

Equifax stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.43. 1,060,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $288.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.