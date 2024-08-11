Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after buying an additional 2,392,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,847,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,153,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 498,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,197,000 after buying an additional 378,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,233. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.