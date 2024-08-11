Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 673,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after buying an additional 135,684 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.51.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
