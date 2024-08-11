Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.12. 20,519,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. The company has a market capitalization of $866.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

