Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 981 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $450.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,573,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.