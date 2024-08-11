Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.85. 3,635,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

