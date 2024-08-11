BMO Capital Markets Boosts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $34.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

SRRK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 28.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

