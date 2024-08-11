BMO Capital Markets Cuts Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $160.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.47. 7,503,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $598.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 45.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.