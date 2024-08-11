BMO Capital Markets Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $237.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.18.

PGR stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $204.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

