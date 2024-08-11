Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$255.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$300.00 to C$255.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$286.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$6.01 on Friday, reaching C$220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$211.22 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$246.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

