Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$268.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$286.85.

TSE BYD traded down C$6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$220.00. 113,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$269.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$211.22 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

