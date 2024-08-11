Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Acquires £29,800 in Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,800 ($38,083.07).

James Christopher Duchar Gundy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braemar alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 6,600 shares of Braemar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($24,460.06).

Braemar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Braemar Plc has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 317.64 ($4.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.25. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,323.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Braemar Increases Dividend

Braemar Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Braemar’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Braemar’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.