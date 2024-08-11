Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

VTOL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 142,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 943.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

