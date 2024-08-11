Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $16.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $17.24 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2,302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 1,029,048 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

