Brokerages Set MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) PT at $101.00

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ML

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $458.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.