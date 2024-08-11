Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$22.71

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIS. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.35.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

