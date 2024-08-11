Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,486.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Tenaris’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

