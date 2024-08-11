Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $84.27

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE WAL opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

