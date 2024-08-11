Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

