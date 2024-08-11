Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 6,506,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

