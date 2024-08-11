Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 6,506,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.