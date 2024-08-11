Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.