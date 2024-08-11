Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRBU. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

