Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,543. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.