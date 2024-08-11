Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,543. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.