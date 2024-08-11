Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys 171 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of J stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

