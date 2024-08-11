Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 555,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 3,541,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,853. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

