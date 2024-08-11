Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

BLDR stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

