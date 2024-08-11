Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bumble from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. Bumble has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $6,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

