Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

BMBL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bumble by 1,895.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 211,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

