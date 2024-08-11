Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $279.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $257.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.27.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $263.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

