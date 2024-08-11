Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Ventum Financial from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGY. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.13.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CGY

Calian Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Calian Group stock traded down C$2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.30. The stock has a market cap of C$542.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$45.15 and a 12 month high of C$63.75.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.