Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.32 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.
Cannae Price Performance
CNNE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 467,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,501. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88.
Cannae Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
