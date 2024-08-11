Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $33.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KVYO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,068.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,665 in the last ninety days. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 87.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

