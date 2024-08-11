Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 6,239,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 270,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

