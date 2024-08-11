Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Target Price to $2.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INVZ. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.85.

NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 572,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,888. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

