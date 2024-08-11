Capital CS Group LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $755.65. The stock had a trading volume of 206,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $721.21 and a 200 day moving average of $675.26. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.92.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

