Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 652 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $95.05. 8,261,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.89.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

