Capital CS Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,684. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

