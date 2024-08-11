Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRTX. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 186,802 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

